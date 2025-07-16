Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nickerus's avatar
Nickerus
5hEdited

OMG! More TDS...

"Quote; “Theoretically you have a free press, but in practice there is self-censorship,” he said. “Theoretically you have courts, in practice the courts adopt decisions dictated from above. Theoretically there are civil rights enshrined in the constitution; in practice you are not able to exercise some of these rights.If it sounds a bit hysterical to compare what’s happening in Trump’s America to Putin’s Russia..."

Yes it certainly does... this is "the resistance" gaining momentum again to shoot themselves in the foot. The Leftist Elite seem to be completely blind to their cognitive dissonance, which can become problematic if it leads, as it has done here, to this authors getting caught up in trying to rationalize his dissonance to the point of stressing himself out. The Left seem to have learnt nothing as to what happened in the past election, and the mood of America to democratically elect the present POTUS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Isabelle Williams's avatar
Isabelle Williams
3h

This is the third or fourth post about Trump's authoritarianism. And every time I leave the same comment. Which is more or less this: I voted for Trump but I don't like everything he does or has done. I particularly don't like the censorship and persecution of students criticizing Israel. Nor did I like Canada as a new state or Gulf of America. BUT most of the laments by the democrat aligned writers are so hypocritical.

Have you forgotten the Biden Covid regime? Have you forgotten that Meta, Twitter and others were pressured to censor dissent including by leading scientists like Jay Bhattacharya? Meta had a case in front of the Justice department at that time. So they had to listen.

Do you remember Elizabeth Warren telling Amazon to take Robert F Kennedy's books off their site? Amazon, like all the big tech companies, has massive government contracts for the cloud services. Do you remember the Fauci lab leak coverup, aided and abetted by the government? And what about the constant lawfare against Trump?

C'mon! ( as Joe Biden would say). Trump was prosecuted for overstating the value of a property when his company took out a loan like 20 years ago which they paid back in full.

Please...

But most importantly REMEMBER COVID! The world shut down, schools closed for two years in Dem states. Florida accused of being a death trap when it re opened earlier. Total unwilingness of the elites to open their eyes and admit that covid was a bad flu, masks didnt work, and the vaccine didn't stop transmission.. Biden MANDATED vaccines for millions, including pregnant women! A brand new, untested, mrna vaccine mandated for student to stay in college.

Cry me a river. I dont like everything Trump does, but the Biden years were a nightmare and I havent even talked about the transgender craziness in this comment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture