Josh Harder on Why America Needs to Build

In this conversation, recorded at the New Liberal Action Summit organized by the Center for New Liberalism in Washington, D.C., Francis Fukuyama interviews Representative Josh Harder about the obstacles to building things in the United States, the importance of building housing to reduce prices for all Americans, and how to implement abundance policies across the country.

Josh Harder represents California’s 9th district and was one of the founders of the Build America Caucus, a bipartisan alliance to get America building things again.

Podcast production by Ringo Harrison.

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