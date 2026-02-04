Persuasion

Frankly Fukuyama
Stephen E. Hanson and Jeffrey S. Kopstein on America as a Family Business
Stephen E. Hanson and Jeffrey S. Kopstein on America as a Family Business

Francis Fukuyama
Feb 04, 2026

Francis Fukuyama is joined by Stephen E. Hanson and Jeffrey S. Kopstein to discuss why Donald Trump’s regime can be described as “patrimonial,” how this approach leads to high corruption, and why reversing it will pose special challenges.

Stephen E. Hanson and Jeffrey S. Kopstein are professors of political science at William and Mary College and the University of California, Irvine, respectively.

You can watch the full conversation below:

All episodes of the Frankly Fukuyama podcast are available here.

Podcast production by Ringo Harrison.

