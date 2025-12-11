Persuasion

Persuasion

Persuasion
Frankly Fukuyama
Alex Stamos on the Real Threat Posed By AI
0:00
-42:30

Alex Stamos on the Real Threat Posed By AI

Francis Fukuyama's avatar
Francis Fukuyama
Dec 11, 2025

Alex Stamos was formerly head of security at Facebook/Meta and is a leading expert on computer security. He discusses the threats to computer security posed by the most recent advances in AI, and explains why those are much more dangerous and urgent than the “existential” threats feared by many.

You can watch the full video below.

All episodes of the Frankly Fukuyama podcast are available here.

Podcast production by Ringo Harrison.

Connect with us!

X: @FukuyamaFrancis & @JoinPersuasion

YouTube: Frankly Fukuyama & Persuasion

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture