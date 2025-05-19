Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isabelle Williams's avatar
Isabelle Williams
1h

Can we talk about the assaults on the constitution under covid, shutting down the country, closing schools and businesses...pressuring facebook to censor true posts that could contribute to vaccine hesitancy.? Allowing vaccine mandates for people to keep their jobs. This included mandating an experimental new vaccine even to pregnant women.. The list goes on.

Myself, as a regular Jane, an independent, two time Obama voter, I just tune out this drama about undermining the rule of law. In my view the rule of law was dramatically undermined throughout the covid pandemic and by the Biden administration. It all seems so polticized. I just don't believe democratic whining anymore.

That said, the one thing that upsets me is Trump deporting people who protest against the war in Gaza. That is a clear assault on free speech. If only the Biden administration hadn't also been aggressively assaulting free speech on the subject of covid, transgenderism, etc.. See Matt Taibbi and Paul Thacker's work on the disinformation industrial complex.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
3h

The analogy of this article is like claiming New York City Mayor John V. Lindsay - who created the Knapp Commission in 1970 to counter widespread corruption within the NYPD - was responsible for a dangerous assault on law enforcement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture