Persuasion

Kristin
3h

An excellent analysis and rebuttal to Ferguson's viewpoint. I learned a lot and I thank you. Knowing how critical the 2026 elections are, I too, wonder about their integrity.

Paul Scham
4h

Partridge is correct, of course, and it's hard to tell if Ferguson was writing what he really thought or was just being disingenuous. He is very sharp when he's really critical. But I increasingly get the feeling that all the writing about the imminent danger - my own included - is in effect fiddling while the country's constitutional safeguards are going up in smoke. I am much less critical of ordinary Germans in the 1930s than I used to be; even though, as we must hasten to add, Trump; isn't Hitler. It will be surprising if the 2026 elections are genuinely free and fair.

