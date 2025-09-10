Persuasion

Persuasion

Frank Lee
2h

"The philosopher Karl Popper, writing as fascist armies swept Europe"

Why is there this fixation on fascism when the primary scourge against liberalism has been collectivism? Collectivism attempts have murdered more, starved more, imprisoned more that has fascism... many millions more.

The primary threat to true liberalism today is collectivism... socialism, Marxism, communism... not what is only a pull by the majority to get back to some rational national industrial policy that provides some reasonable socioeconomic opportunity for the citizens.

I would add another threat that is ignored... the more modern one... it is corporatism... or in the case the evolution of the global corporatocracy. Wall Street rules the world and it prefers an end to liberalism as it tends to impact their profits and shareholder returns.

alexsyd
20m

Sounds good. But what's hate speech?

