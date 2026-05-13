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Nina Donna's avatar
Nina Donna
1h

Tho’ I do appreciate your facts on the ground report, I agree with Mac. A deeper dive into how years of harassment by our Federal government harmed not only the government of Cuba, but la gente de Cuba as well. Why not include THAT in your piece?

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Mac McCarthy's avatar
Mac McCarthy
2h

Two questions I have not seen answered: First, is the US embargo on Cuba helping or hurting the Cuban people? Second: Would ending the embargo help or hurt the Cuban people?

One thing is clear: The embargo has not ended the Cuban government’s hold on power. And starving people cannot be expected to lead a revolution.

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