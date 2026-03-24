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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
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Cubans revolted to destroy and loot a growing prosperous system due to individual class resentment and envy and thus created for themselves a fantastic misery loves company declining system. Even today the majority of Cubans blame external actors instead of their own stupidity in believing communism was going to work.

The culture of Cuba is so broken in lost enterprise and work-ethic, that it will take generations to repair.

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