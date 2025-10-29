Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carlos Morel's avatar
Carlos Morel
4h

I feel like this article is almost self-parody. Not saying it is invalid to criticize Mandami’s position. But he has been able to go toe to toe with the folks on Fox News discussing these issues, and has demonstrated he listens even to those who don’t think like them (such his changing position on policing). He has been able to his messages across mainly because people feel he believes in something and not just doing “electoral tactics”.

The whole “the Democrats must pivot to the center” as a strategical and not an ideological or policy argument is part of the reason some people feel disconnected from Dems and tend to overvalue the “authenticity” of MAGAs.

If you think Mandami policies are wrong say it, we need more debate and discussion between the center and the left. I personally distrusts rent control and it only works as an “emergency button” while incentivizing more housing development. But reducing political positions to mere electoral strategy is the problem, not the solution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Daniel Echlin's avatar
Daniel Echlin
4h

1. You're way underestimating how charismatic Zohran is. For instance go watch his live-on-Fox apology to the NYPD (did you know he did that apology in the middle of the interview on Fox?)

2. You're ignoring that he's rapidly pivoted to moderate on every issue. Such as NYPD, which I know you know about from previous point. This invalidates at least one of, but not neither, of your criticisms about perception and governance. He's so damn charismatic as an un-politician that his base gives him a pretty long leash to redo his policies. Sound like any politician on the right you can think of?

3. You're ignoring he's penetrated into what should be Cuomo's base, for instance Jews who you think would be skeezed out by antisemitism but that's evidently not how many of them voted in the primary. I feel that should fuel into your thesis that all the Fox News viewers who are apparently voting for him think he's too extreme.

4. I thought you would at least bring up who the establishment ran against him, namely a corrupt sex criminal gerontocrat who spent his governor terms screwing over NYC at every step and has more or less kowtowed to Trump by now. You brought up Cuomo one time, for when he sort of landed a punch against Zohran during the debate. Zohran's best punch was probably "Cuomo just admit the state was screwing over the city. Who was leading the state???" Cuomo tried blaming his successor for screwing over NYC instead of saying anything remotely resembling "I was good for NYC."

5. You're advocating for moderate in the worst way possible -- like if R offer pizza and D offer burgers, you say why not put American cheese and ground beef on a pizza to appeal to everyone. Or better yet -- Trump was 78, Biden was 80. Was it really that hard to get a 79 year old to appeal to everyone?

6. The best way to be moderate is to absolutely incense the opposition by advocating for common sense. Let me annotate:

As you say Fox News is talking about: "And then there are the city-run grocery stores (the affordability crisis), the millionaires’ tax (the affordability crisis), the rent freezes (the affordability crisis), none of which he likely has the authority to enact but which so perfectly confirm every wild stereotype that every Fox News host has of what Democrats really want (a solution to the affordability crisis)."

Conversely, What exactly do you want Fox News attacking Democrats for besides their solution to the affordability crisis? Drag story hour? Like you really need to answer this if you're going to use that attack by Fox News as the centerpiece of your thesis. As far as I can tell you think Democrats need to move just right enough to start getting plaudits from Fox News.

7. Kinda telling your metaphor is "to use a smartphone" not "to use Tiktok." Like that attack would have made sense in 2010, back when we still called them smartphones and not just phones.

One Zohran ad on YT: "I'm going to say something a politician has never said to you before. (go on.) I don't want your money. (??)" then he explains he needs volunteers. Also literally that's just true. There's basically two people who can instantly reach me by text, my wife and every f*** Democrat running for office in the country.

The establishment thing to do would be to say -- look, some of our voters are [some euphemism for] broke-ass. We still need their money but we should lower the ask to $4.33 or some number like that." Zohran appalled the establishment by connecting with voters on affordability instead.

8. Of course the biggest way you personally are being a Democrat who never learns is you're mad at the establishment for failing to rig voter preferences out of the primary. In this telling, the problem isn't that we got Hillary instead of a real primary -- it's that the gerontocrat establishment class simply didn't hire the right consultants to tell them to not run Hillary.

9. Do you actually believe millionaires are going to flee NYC over a millionaires tax? Do you really think the world is a better place if no one in the world ever takes a stab at calling this bluff?

10. What risks do you think Democrats should take? You know what's weird, you literally should not nominate Democrats who are not a bad idea. The reason is you're losing. Good ideas are not enough. You need weird ideas that look bad and hope you get lucky.

And obviously you should be learning from his victory instead of hardening the establishment's defense. When will Democrats learn to even bother trying to learn?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture