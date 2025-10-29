Zohran Mamdani, Bernie Sanders, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on October 26, 2025. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images.)

In 2024, the Democratic Party suffered about as terrible an electoral rebuke as it’s possible to have. They lost—decisively—to a candidate whose last act in office had been trying to attack his own Congress. They lost ground among Hispanics to a candidate who favored mass deportations and among African-Americans to a candidate who—as events would prove—was dedicated to rolling back landmark pieces of civil rights legislation. They lost not just a state or two in the vaunted Blue Wall—remember when losing Wisconsin in 2016 was a shock?—but every brick of the entire fortress. The party’s approval as a whole has sunk to 29%—the lowest of any party since the start of this polling category.

What a gift a defeat like that is! What a chance to take stock and really consider, without any mitigating excuses, why your party is losing as badly as it is! And there were—pretty obviously—two main factors contributing to the Democrats’ defeat. One was the problem of gerontocracy and the inability to connect with a younger digitally-forward voting public. And the other was the party’s inability to seize the common-sense middle ground, to present themselves as the adults in the room. They somehow managed to be seen, in pre-election polling, as the more extreme party—and this against an opponent who wants to lock up his political rivals and invade Greenland.

So the solution to the party’s woes really was pretty simple. First of all, they needed a cohort of candidates who knew how to use a smart phone. And second, they needed those candidates to just please—for the love of Christ—not be crazier than the other side, which, honestly, really shouldn’t be that hard of a bar to clear.

With the impending election of 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani—the clear frontrunner to be mayor of New York—they are at last taking a significant step to putting the gerontocracy demon behind them, but they are flunking the test to mark themselves as the party of the center, and doing so in a way that suggests that they will just never ever learn from their mistakes.

Heading towards the 2026 midterms, if not 2028, the Democrats have nothing but soft targets as they try to be the party of common sense—how about challenging raids by masked ICE agents on American workplaces? Or the National Guard deployed in peacetime to American cities? Instead, we all know what’s about to happen: the Fox News crowd gets to come after “Soviet-style” state-run grocery stores in New York or “globalize the intifada” or defund the police, that bear trap which, through Mamdani’s embrace of the position in 2020, the Dems are about to run straight back into. These sorts of issues have been Trump’s ace in the hole in his last elections—autonomous zones and decriminalization policies were the gift that West Coast mayors gave Trump in the 2020-2024 cycles. But with an actual socialist running the country’s largest blue city, Trump will have just about all the ammunition he needs to hammer at the Dems all the way to 2028.

Let’s give credit where it’s due. Mamdani knows a reel from a livestream. His sprinting at the camera—which seems to be the signature move of his campaign videos—isn’t necessarily the pathbreaking political cinema that his supporters make it out to be, but for a party that has had a pronounced senility problem in its standard-bearers, the Dems should take youth and energy where they can get it. And Mamdani is a savvy-enough politician. A recent New York Times profile has made much of the listening tour he took with the city’s powerful and of his campaign trail tendency to shy away from some of his earlier, more extreme positions.

But, oh, what rage bait those early positions were, what catnip for Fox News viewers. He had to apologize for a “Defund the NYPD” tweet from 2020. He has struggled mightily to distance himself from the phrase “Globalize the Intifada”—this in the city with the world’s second-largest Jewish population. He has held to his promise to arrest Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu the next time he visits New York—no matter that that’s probably illegal and no matter the international chaos that would create.

And then there are the city-run grocery stores, the millionaires’ tax, the rent freezes, none of which he likely has the authority to enact but which so perfectly confirm every wild stereotype that every Fox News host has of what Democrats really want. And then there’s—as Cuomo cruelly but not unjustly pointed out in the final mayoral debate—the fact that Mamdani has “never had a job, [has] never accomplished anything.” It’s all the same pie-in-the-sky idealism that led to the autonomous enclaves and to decriminalization movements and “Abolish the Police” drives and the various excesses of the Peak Woke era—while law-and-order broke down in pockets of liberal cities and progressives gave the impression of being kids playing in the sandbox and the Fox News crowd lapped it all up and the Trumpies had all the talking points they needed. In case you think I’m being melodramatic, by the way, the National Republican Congressional Committee has already rolled out a plan to make Mamdani the target of their 2026 midterm campaign, making use of Mamdani’s 41% unfavorability rating in national polling (against 25% favorable) to exploit a can’t-miss opportunity to depict the Democrats as “anti-police, pro-defund” socialists.

So here we are again. The party that lost the center in 2024 drifts—the first chance it gets—over to the loony left. For once, we can’t get mad at the Democratic panjandrums—Mamdani was a long shot who, thanks to his own campaign charisma, brought himself to the doorstep of City Hall—but Democratic voters really should, by this stage of Trumpism, have a better self-preservation instinct than what they have shown. In the digital media age, a mayoral election isn’t just about the city where it’s held. It’s about how it’s reflected on the national stage. Trump was able to make the most of the 2020 events in Minneapolis, and in West Coast cities, and some of the excesses of the trans rights movement, to win the hearts and minds of the country in 2024. If Democrats can’t learn from this, they’re going to keep losing in national elections over and over and over again.

Sam Kahn is associate editor at Persuasion and writes the Substack Castalia.

