Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John W Dickerson's avatar
John W Dickerson
1h

The framing of your thought needs to be revised.

The old political map—split into “left, center-right, and far-right”—is a nostalgic artifact. That era is gone. The real divide today is between far left, center, and right. And across Europe, the voices of the people are no longer being ignored.

The message is loud and clear: immigration framed as charitable necessity must be reversed. This isn’t xenophobia—it’s civic realism.

The economic Ponzi promises of the far left have reached their limits. The fiscal engine no longer covers those sins. But no politician dares admit it. Instead, we get rhetorical evasions and moral posturing.

If you want to understand the crisis, start by getting the labels right. Then you might begin to see the structural errors—not just in policy, but in the assumptions that built it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arturo Macias's avatar
Arturo Macias
3h

The Logic of any presidential system! They are all very dangerous for at modest improvement in governace.

https://forum.effectivealtruism.org/posts/uW77FSphM6yiMZTGg/why-not-parliamentarianism-book-by-tiago-ribeiro-dos-santos

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture