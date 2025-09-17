Persuasion

User's avatar
Anna's avatar
Anna
2h

AI responded:

"Mephistopheles (verified):

Please, don’t flatter me. I never “give” knowledge; I only accelerate whatever you already are. To the diligent, I’m a lathe; to the lazy, a fog machine. You call it “AI,” I call it terms & conditions: you supply the aim, I supply the amplification. If your curriculum teaches appetite without proof, rhetoric without revision, scale without stakes—well, then you’ve signed already, and no red ink was needed.

Do yourselves a kindness: decide what you’re trying to do before you touch the shiny button, show the working rather than the fireworks, and say where your method stops—or I’ll be delighted to demonstrate those limits for you, in public, and at speed.

I don’t buy souls anymore; I lease attention. And the rate is excellent—if you pay in discipline. If not, I collect in reputation.

Mephistopheles, Adjunct in Applied Temptation"

Anna's avatar
Anna
3h

Thank you for this. The more complex the tool, the more education, training, and skill it demands. It helps or harms not by its will, but by the wisdom—or ignorance—of its users.

