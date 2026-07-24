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Wayne Karol's avatar
Wayne Karol
6h

A disastrous war. A criminal President. Leftists calling for revolution. Widespread cynicism. A fascination with the mystical. Figures that we'd redo the Sixties and Seventies and leave out the music.

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Patrick Chisholm's avatar
Patrick Chisholm
1h

This is one of the reasons the rate of depression among young women is so high. The “spiritual-but-not-religious” are not only forfeiting the communal aspect of organized religion, which is associated with better mental wellness, but they’re also exempting themselves from the responsibilities, obligations, and associated self-discipline of religion. Moreover, exorcists report that practitioners of New Age/occultism are inviting in the diabolical – which sooner or later leads to all sorts of bad outcomes.

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