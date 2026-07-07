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Darthdanzi's avatar
Darthdanzi
2h

Dopamine "Harshly criticizing" dopamine as the addiction drug is a huge overstatement. The article simply points out an early misconception, when we thought dopamine was a "pleasure" chemical instead of a "wanting" chemical. But tell me this: How does finding out Dopamine drives wanting and desire make it less responsible for addiction? It seems to me like this is even stronger evidence for it being linked to addiction, so how you used that article to come to this conclusion needs some explaining to me.

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