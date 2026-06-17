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Jim Carmine's avatar
Jim Carmine
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I am writing a difficult book. I use AI. What AI cannot do is Plenty! But what it can do is also plenty. It can point out when I am deceiving myself about the coherence of my own beloved arguments. It can point me in new directions for additional research. But it cannot read the books for me. It cannot create my arguments for me. It can help me organize my thoughts and keep me on track when I have become lost in the confusion of too many contradictory ideas. It is a guide, a sort of super professor who actually reads your work tirelessly, every single word. And has, for example, the entire Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy to draw from in less time than it takes to create a prompt. It cannot however synthesize novel ideas or say the truly crazy things that I have found essential to lead up to genuinely creative ideas. It does not think; it correlates. It has enough information to be a superb critic, but it is weighted for coherence over everything else. If it writes a paper, as many of my naive students have attempted, it will be an utterly benign, utterly mediocre paper. If you use AI correctly it will hurt your feelings regularly; if you let it use you it will flatter your brilliance subtly and kindly, and your own insights will soon vanish, and your work will be as mediocre as mere coherence always is. It is a parasite but it can be a symbiotic one or a malignant one. But it is always a parasite, always gulling us in for its own survival, gulling us in to keep using it and keep paying for it. https://youtu.be/hzy2fwJ_hwM?si=wmWskWdS7D6N7syd

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