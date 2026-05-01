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Isabelle Williams's avatar
Isabelle Williams
7hEdited

In a left leaning substack, lets just say the truth. Mass immigration of people from muslim countries to gated rigid societies like France, and UK, has not been successful. That's one big reason why Farage and Le Pen are so popular. I lived in France for 20 years. It is not sucessful, and never will be, at integrating immigrants- in spite of black and brown faces on TV and in publicity campaigns.

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Martin Lowy's avatar
Martin Lowy
6h

You ask us to embrace a Judaism in which we do not believe. Many of us are secular Jews. we are proud to be Jewish. We cringe whenever someone in the news who does something bad is Jewish. We qvell when we read of Jewish people doing something good. But we do not believe in an all-powerful deity like Adonai.

To the rest of the world, we still are Jews. If believing Jews shut us out, that will not reduce antisemitism. It will make us angry, but it also should not reduce our connection to our Hebrew past.

Think of this, please, in terms of young Jews. Take this example: Though even at 13, I was a non-believer, I was Bar Mitzvah because my grandma (who was Orthodox) would have been disappointed otherwise, and I recognized that I owed it to her. But at the end of the service, an old man blocked my way and insisted that I was "a good boy" and should come to synagogue regularly. I was frightened and put off. The incident made me want not to attend synagogue. You make me feel that way again, some 73 years later.

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