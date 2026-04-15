Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isabelle Williams's avatar
Isabelle Williams
19mEdited

This article is fantasy. Populism is best understood as a reaction to the failures of globalization and the corruption and incompetence of the elite class including the experts. Covid put all of that on display. The Epstein files are a marvelous sequel. The president of Harvard and economist big wig! Obama's White House attorney and Goldman Sachs general counsel! Former POTUS and head of Clinton Global initiative! The list is endless.

I am a woman, well educated, feminist and I am a populist. And I know men who are well educated like me, as well as guys with only a high school degree who are all populists. Our populism was inspired by seeing our towns destroyed by globalization, our factories close and move to China. All the while, the elites push an increasingly radical cultural narrative around anti-racism, transgenderism, green virtue signaling, and mass immigration. That was just a cover for their looting of our economy.

No, we dont admire Putin. On the contrary, American populists are mostly anti-authoritarian. We don't like strong and aggressive central government telling us what to do. We saw during covid just how incompetent and corrupt the so called expert class is. We are smart enough to realize that Putin and Orban are authoritarians, just a different flavor from the would be authoritarians in the west.

Poul

Reply
Share
Mforti's avatar
Mforti
4m

I think the author conflates the desire for some men to live like traditional men, and the desire by some men to repress women. The former does not require the latter necessarily. Some aspects of modernity (ie feminism) equate and demonize both, and that is an error. If we want to reconcile society, we need to be nuanced on these matters.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture