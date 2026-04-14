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CarlW's avatar
CarlW
6m

This is the best obituary I've ever read.

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Ralph J Hodosh's avatar
Ralph J Hodosh
1h

And here we find ourselves in a country in which the far right believes in creationism or at least intelligent design and the far left believes that we are born with a blank slate.

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