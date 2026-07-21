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Nickerus's avatar
Nickerus
6h

Okay. So what are the authors answers and solutions? Or are these to remain unsaid? One is sympathetic but ……

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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
5h

I appreciate this story, but it misses the larger point that the Iran terrorist regime has been exporting terrorism around the world. It would be a completely different and justified story against the US and Israel's actions against the Iran terrorist regime had the regime just terrorized the people of Iran. Frankly, Iran is the last holdout of Mideast reform to peace and acceptance of Irael. The misery of the Iranian people is because of this international malice and ongoing threat of terrorism that the Iranian regime sponsors. 47 years ago these Islamic terrorists took Americans hostage. Since then, tens of thousands have been butchered by the Regime.

There is a saying that people generally get the government that they deserve. The Iranian people have not risen up against the Regime. I think the US and Israel had expected that. So maybe all the bombing creating more misery is what is needed to finally motivate the people to action.

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