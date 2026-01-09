Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Lipkin's avatar
Michael Lipkin
2h

The playbook is based on WWE entertainment. Something Trump has experience of.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture