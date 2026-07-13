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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
5h

Weak. Very weak. Trump is a man that works constantly. Gets little sleep. He is accessible, open, direct, authentic... you have hours and hours of records of him speaking and you cherry pick moments when he is tired. Contrast to that with basement-dwelling sleepy Joe Biden kept out of the public eye... very limited press access... very few press meetings and speeches. Copious videos of Biden walking off stage the wrong way... confused... not knowing where he is and where he should go. Obama comes to town and the entire Democrat power establishment ignores old Joe who is pathetically walking around attempting to get attention.

These attempts to brand Trump cognitive health as being anything close to what we experienced with Biden is a YUGE swing and miss.

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