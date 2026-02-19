Persuasion

Irwin Singer
2h

Why can't Hungary be an 'instigator of the liberal revolutions' and also try to restrict immigration? What's with the perjorative 'ethnostate'? Japan, an island, doesn't need razor wire fences; why doesn't it come under your 'liberal' scrutiny? Have you noticed the social and political problems that most of Europe is facing, where decades of uncontrolled immigration have led to serious ethnic strife and real governance issues? I spent 1992-93 in France, where poor assimilation of Maghreb immigrants' children (boys, mainly) led to weekly bombings and synagogue attacks. And it's gotten worse everywhere in Europe since then. Or is 'an asylum for all mankind' more important that the chaotic social order that uncontrolled immigration has brought? There would be no need for Europe to be the asylum center for half the world if the rest of the world is ridded of their tyrants, far worse than Orban.

alexsyd
1h

I don't think the founders, all Englishmen, could have foreseen the calamity of modern liberalism. One example is the implementation of race and sex quotas along with the legal concept of "disparate impact," and forced integration. There's nothing remotely like this in the constitution or declaration of independence. There was the concept of freedom of association which has long been discarded.

I doubt the founders would have been able to comprehend the government/NGO complex either. Or mass media.

Another point: If only white people are capable of creating "opportunities" for non-whites isn't this, you know, racism?

