Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Quico Toro's avatar
Quico Toro
11h

“The Trump administration is now engaged in bringing about regime change in Venezuela, and will be embroiled in a nation-building exercise there for the foreseeable future.”

The really strange part is that I don’t think this follows. Not really. The isolationist bit of MAGAworld will lose its mind if American soldiers start coming home in body bags. The temptation to declare victory and call it a day will be strong.

The one thing we can say with relatively high certainty is that Trump’s policy will be incoherent, and disregard the well being of Venezuelans entirely. The highest likelihood path for U.S. policy is a cyclothymic pattern of disengagement punctuated by violence. The chances of the rump chavista regime just disintegrating without further military action are, I dunno, in the 20-30% range. It wouldn’t surprise me, but it’s not the most likely outcome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Gambill's avatar
Paul Gambill
12hEdited

This is thoughtful commentary, thank you Frank. Your point about the legality and whether anyone will care depends very much on the outcome is the most salient IMO. Even I, a staunch libertarian especially when it comes to executive war powers, thought that the Iran nuclear facility bombing was maybe not so bad given that it appears to have been a good outcome for preventing a growing nuclear power. Outcomes matter very much, and I also agree that there is little reason to have any faith in the administration’s ability to shepherd a good one.

The other point I think is important is I recall how very often the retort against Bush Jr’s war in Iraq was “war for oil” which is plausible but debatable.

In this case, Trump is saying it very directly that we want the oil to flow.

I find this concerning for two reasons:

1) it is so morally reprehensible to pursue an invasion for purposes of resource extraction

2) as warming from climate change accelerates, threatening our entire society with destabilizing tipping points like our food system or insurance markets collapsing, a literal war for oil is the very last thing we need.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture