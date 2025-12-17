Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Karol's avatar
Wayne Karol
4h

Good piece, but one caution. When an abuser starts to lose his ability to intimidate people into submission, to get to the liberation that comes in the mid to long term, you often have to get through some dangerous short term lashing out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Medish's avatar
Mark Medish
4h

End of history, end of Trump? Don't speak too soon...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture