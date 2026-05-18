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K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
21m

5 ❤️’s if I could. Fantastic articulation and insight regarding my concerns. This problem first occurred to me as a mathematician when students were no longer taught basic computing skills and simply received results from their omnipresent hand held calculators. I would be in meetings and whenever a problem requiring rudimentary math skills was discussed no one could figure out why I calculated the result more quickly mentally than the time it took to retrieve their calculators and enter a few numbers. Results without effort and understanding are why many people will fail to perceive when their AI is hallucinating.

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Robin Gangopadhya's avatar
Robin Gangopadhya
38m

All AI outputs we see, need a superfine awareness based judgement for its usefulness. Not practicing such skills will quickly drown them in problems they or AI output wont know! Much like the clueless fake- traveller through a sand storm... sad

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