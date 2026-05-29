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Robin Gangopadhya's avatar
Robin Gangopadhya
6h

I contest the basic statement made by the author that humanistic values are known to us by " jewish and christian traditions"...too big a claim sounds like coming from trump.

Unless the author means that some grandiose stuff are written somewhere in the said traditions.. show us reality of these groups treating human beings in the claimed manner. Let me not start bringing up horrors of the past , the present and by all measure to continue.

I can cite one example of the horrors- take a look at Steve J Ross discussion of his last book with Rachel Maddow recently.

And may be watch terrorism funded by the said groups - in video- to starve massacre and expel/ annihilate others under pretentions of god given power to do so from their sacred texts the author is implying to have give " us" such grandiose view of human.

In all humility, these are times to be horrified what sacred texts --- from any claimant-- do to us vs what our reason can help us be what the claims are.

AI nightmare is being misinterpreted- its implementation will reduce need for labour- that attempt is eternal since agriculture developed!

what you are not putting under scrutiny is the trillionaires attempt to bring in old practices control over self- governing embedded in the US constitution. All - hopefully the groups of your applause will not let that happen.

As to working as slaves of these, the trend of rejection-is arising . People will go solo.

Then these applauded groups better learn to write a truly Universalist text that acknowledges the Planet needs full sharing with awareness.

That is, the real betterment will come from outside the applauded groups- they had their chance; they failed.

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Wayne Karol's avatar
Wayne Karol
6h

Curious that a God who created humans "in his image" would want to prevent them from "knowing good and evil".

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