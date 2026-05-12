Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silvio Nardoni's avatar
Silvio Nardoni
4h

I liked this essay, but the author engages in hyperbole when she states that language creates reality. Language emerges from reality; it is our (often feeble and inadequate) response to reality. But the underlying “ground of being” is not a word or even “The Word.” We humans congratulate ourselves on our clever use of words by making such claims, but the entire realm of nonverbal conduct, which often (always?) has more salience gives the lie to this categorical mistake.

Reply
Share
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
5h

You cannot trust that almost any creative content isn't AI-generated. There are some fingerprints on stuff that can help identify it as AI-generated, but I expect that to get cleaned up over time.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture