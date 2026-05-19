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Peter Schaeffer's avatar
Peter Schaeffer
37m

FRED (Federal Reserve Economic Data) statistics show that the growth of the GDP of the USA and China has continued at "normal" rates since at least 2015. Neither Trump or Xi has had any major effect on GDP growth. Given that the population of China is (roughly) 4x of the USA it is inevitable that China would have a bigger economy and more impact on world affairs. Just simple math. In the bad old days, Mao kept China really poor and unimportant. The bad old days are over.

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Anna's avatar
Anna
1h

So true—and so sad. Even sadder is how large parts of the public are looking at the same reality through very different lenses.

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