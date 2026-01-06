Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isabelle Williams's avatar
Isabelle Williams
7h

Damon Linker, have you ever met a MAGA person? Since over 50% of Americans voted for Trump, and all of them might be called MAGA ( you never define the term) - that's a lot of people and they are very diverse. Yet liberals focus on the worst, most extreme MAGA people ( like Fuentes) and ignore the violent vicious left wing voices. Prominent democrats have actually called for Trump to be assassinated! Others celebrated Charlie Kirk's murder. But its not fair to hold these up as indicative of all democrats.

The same goes for MAGA. Most MAGA voters are simply: 1. Fed up with open borders, money for illegals, encouraging law breaking by migrants . 2. fed up. with foreign wars ( and yes! disappointed with Trump and dubious about Venezuala). 3. Fed up with government over reach as we experienced during covid craziness. 4. Fed up with DEI and transgender excesses . 5. Not racist, not homophobic, not transphobic.

You criticize JD Vance for saying Fuentes should eat shit. I agree that such language is vulgar. But didn't your own VP candidate, the awesome Tim Walz, use the F**k world frequently? Why is it okay for a democrat to be vulgar and not for a republican.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
7hEdited

Inane article from a weak writer and weaker thinker.

I live in a California liberal college town and have a business in a smaller farming community down the road. I have relatives in red states where I grew up as a child. I have a very large population of friends and acquaintance on both sides of the aisle. I know all the Trump supporters in my circle and all the Biden and Harris supporters. I know not one Trump supporter that even knew who Nick Fuentes is until the left media started attempt to pin him as the brand of Republicanism.

However, most of the people I know that are Democrats vote Democrat support and defend all the radical woke bullshit. They do it almost as a reflex supporting their media gaslit Trump Derangement Syndrome sickness. They no longer critical think... they are robots of emotional turmoil that are, frankly, a hazard and a good reason to question the continued benefits of representative democracy... and it has always assumed clear thinking people will dominate the vote.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture