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Warden Gulley's avatar
Warden Gulley
3h

Is the dissatisfaction with EdTech part of the reason for increased support for vouchers from the public system which can be applied to private schools? Disenrolling one's child from the public school system would then be financially neutral for the disenrolling family but be replaced by a downside for the public system losing the funds. Where does that lead? The public education system needs to be burnished rather than banned. Replacing the US Department of Education's leader with the Wife of World Wrestling Federation's President, Linda McMahon, is not conducive to educating America's future generations. From the bottom to the top, with the equity left confronting the parental right's right at the bottom and the Trump right operating at the top, it's a political mess. This should be about education rather than politics.

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Brian M's avatar
Brian M
1h

Ironic, though…I’m reading this on my phone 😵‍💫

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