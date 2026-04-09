Persuasion

Persuasion

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Peter C. Meilaender's avatar
Peter C. Meilaender
41m

The concluding sentence, one suspects, may apply to more countries than just Hungary or Poland. (And I am not thinking of Slovakia.)

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Brendan Miller's avatar
Brendan Miller
20m

Maybe a title change? One can always pray for a miracle but maybe we shouldn't expect one.

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