Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alexsyd's avatar
alexsyd
1m

I dunno. There's a lot to be said for McLuhan's "media is the message." Trump, after all, was a "star" long before he ran for office. He grew up in a center of the arts, NYC. His approach is instinctive – after decades of careful study. You may not like his brand of chaos but others do because in the end he's not apologizing nor does he recoil from normal white people.

In the end, culture is instinct. And people begin to sense who likes them, and who doesn't.

Reply
Share
Isabelle Williams's avatar
Isabelle Williams
4mEdited

Totally agree Kamala is cringe. But a few comments. You start with: "Nor have they much to say about Trump’s foreign policy, which is so disruptive that it forced European nations to remember they have armies and deploy troops to Greenland."

Agree that Greenland is a non starter ( but could be a negotiating ploy on Trumps side? Or more probably just Trump being a little bit crazy ) But maybe democrats need to explain why Americans should be spending billions to defend Europe, while Europe spends far less as % of GDP than the USA does. In the regular world, that's called freeloading.

As for ICE, we can all agree that federal agents shooting civilians is dreadful, and should be prosecuted. But polls show most Americans DO believe that illegals, especially illegals with criminal records, should be deported. Maybe the dems need to articulate a position on immigration that is not just let all the undocumented people stay and lets open the borders again. Maybe they need to explain why they let so many people come here illegally in the first place.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture