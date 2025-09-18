Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BB's avatar
BB
5hEdited

Dear Sir. I must humbly suggest your entire column as "evasion". Let us revisit the timeline shall we? Kirk is shot on Thu, Sept 11. On Friday, Sept 12, WSJ reports shell casings found at the site. The inscriptions were firmly pointing to leftist antifa like violence. There was later identified "furry" inscription as well. Occam's Razor was already pointing us to the truth, but the WSJ report took you, IMO around 75% there. Saturday, Sept 13, Fox News, Washington Examiner and NY Post reported on trans love interest/roommate. Now we're 98% there By Sun Sept 14, morning national talk shows were mentioning this in interviews with Utah gov while questioning why this is "relevant" LOLOLOLOLOL The Utah gov already was saying the shooter was radicalized. So, I am very sorry, by Monday Sept 15, Kimmel knew or someone had to know "editors"? that he was actively LYING.. blatantly LYING - at that stage in the time line. Now apart from the obvious initial cognitive dissonance as to why as MAGA person would assassinate a MAGA friendly pundit.. the EVIDENCE WAS IN - the highest amount of grace I can give Kimmel is that he is so cocooned inside his own social media scroll, where the algorithms re-enforce his ideological blinkerdom is that he just persisted in stating publicly what other idiots on the left were saying even after all this evidence/data has come out. If I were head of the FCC I would had made a private call to ABC execs expressing my "deep concern in my public role as head of FCC about obvious prevarication during a fragile time of national tragedy" etc.. and then let them handle it (as I suspect they would have.. I can imagine how GM's on national affiliates in say Cincinnati or Nashville) felt about this.. but this administration is full of blithering idiots and Trump salad tossers. I have nothing but contempt for them - but this doesn't excuse Kimmel - and how his lie entered and contributed to the national discourse? He had every right to be internally suspended by ABC

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
6hEdited

“Trump supporters reacted to Kimmel’s words with predictable fury. “Jimmy Kimmel LIED to his audience by claiming Charlie Kirk’s assassin is MAGA,” tweeted former West Virginian politician and self-declared “former Jan 6th political prisoner””

I’m sorry but this is ridiculous. From the beginning Trump and his minions were painting this guy as a radical left-wing crazy indoctrinated into trans ideology on-line. And this was before they even had a suspect in custody. Oh wait, it came out after they the wrong guy in custody, but they were sure he was radical left indoctrinated into trans ideology.

Additionally. Kimmel didn’t say the person was “right-wing,” and if you actually listen to his statement you’ll see that he was saying that from the beginning they were trying to make it seem like he couldn’t be right-wing” and also stated that they are exploiting Kirk’s death to gain points.

Or more aptly in my opinion, to silence their critics and create panic and fear through threats, intimidation and firings: Mission Accomplished!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture