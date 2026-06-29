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Deep Bitcheese Brew's avatar
Deep Bitcheese Brew
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There is a deeper irony here in relation to Fukuyama’s own idea of “the end of history.”

If liberal democracies respond to AI accelerationism by adopting increasingly authoritarian modes of control—model pre-approval, trusted-partner regimes, security-state discretion, centralized licensing, and emergency executive decisions—then are we not facing another kind of “end of history,” but in the opposite direction from the one Fukuyama once described?

The danger is not only that authoritarian states will use Power-RSI to control AI-RSI. It is also that democracies, in order to defend themselves against AI acceleration, may internalize the logic of authoritarian governance. Trump’s chaotic intervention against Anthropic may be crude and political, but it points to a broader structural problem: once AI capabilities become national-security threats, democratic procedures may appear too slow, too public, and too constrained.

The real question, then, is whether liberal democracies can develop a form of democratic acceleration capacity: fast enough to govern AI-RSI, but accountable enough not to become Power-RSI themselves.

A very strange ending for history: not liberal democracy as the final form of government, but a prisoner’s dilemma-RSI among regimes trying not to be out-accelerated.

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