Seva
1h

Democrats teach hate and pretend it’s black history. This Real Clear Investigations article below from 2020 is about the “1619 Project” and what the author Nikole Hannah-Jones told the editors of the Chicago Tribune about its purpose which is, she said, to instill guilt in white liberals so they will support reparations for blacks. White liberals are not being targeted though. White children in our public schools are. And Woke white leftists love this and are totally supportive of it. She was even given a Pulitzer Prize for this poison in 2020. This is not “black history” though. This is anti-white hate mongering pretending to be history to instill guilt to gain support for reparations. This is evil and this is what the democrats have become. And these are the same people who say they simply can’t understand why so many people voted for Trump.

“If you read the whole project, I don’t think you can come away from it without understanding the project is an argument for reparations,” she told the Chicago Tribune in October.

“I'm not writing to convert Trump supporters. I write to try to get liberal white people to do what they say they believe in,” she said. “I'm making a moral argument. My method is guilt.”

“Disputed NY Times ‘1619 Project’ Already Shaping Schoolkids Minds on Race.”

Real Clear Investigations. Jan 31, 2020

https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2020/01/31/disputed_ny_times_1619_project_is_already_shaping_kids_minds_on_race_bias_122192.html

Seva
2h

In spite of being fully aware of the damage the democrats have done to our education system Bill Maher still voted for Kamala. How about illegal immigration? According to Tom Homan, the official numbers are 10 million known, 2 million got-aways. Most of these people are single young men that we know nothing at all about plus we’re supporting them on welfare. I live in Chicago and as of Dec 2024 we spent over $600M taking care of them and now have a $1.1B budget shortfall for next year. What does Maher think of this? No doubt he’s aware of how wildly insane it is yet voted for open borders Kamala anyway.

I voted for Trump 3 times and had high hopes for him after the election but now consider him a disaster who’s turned the world against us although at least he does believe borders are essential and that meritocracy is vastly superior to equity aka race based equal outcomes. I believe America has already ceased to exist as a country internally which is why it’s so rapidly unraveling externally. God only knows where we’ll all end up.

“Bill Maher Finally Comes Clean on How He Voted in 2024.”

Yahoo News. Daily Beast. Sept 22, 2024

https://currently.att.yahoo.com/news/articles/bill-maher-finally-comes-clean-174514722.html

Bill Maher on Kamala Harris and Chicago public schools.

“Chicago Teachers Union: Tests are racist.” (2 min)

Illinois Policy. Oct 28, 2024

https://youtu.be/xp1DsUDCj1Q?si=cNST9rE_WvM_5qRw

