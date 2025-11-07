Superintelligence Isn't Enough

Predictions that artificial general intelligence (AGI) will lead to machines that are smarter than human beings abound. But superintelligence is unlikely to lead to the kind of explosive economic growth that some predict, because intelligence is only one of many inputs necessary to sustain economic growth. You can watch the video of this episode below.

