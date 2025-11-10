Daniela Salazar on State Violence in Ecuador

Francis Fukuyama and Daniela Salazar, a former judge in the Constitutional Court of Ecuador, discuss what Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa’s recent declaration of a state of emergency in five states means, the increase in state violence and human rights violations, and why a new constitution isn’t the solution. You can watch the conversation below.
All episodes of the Frankly Fukuyama podcast are available here.
Podcast production by Ringo Harrison.
Connect with us!
X: @FukuyamaFrancis & @JoinPersuasion
YouTube: Frankly Fukuyama & Persuasion