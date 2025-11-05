Why China and the United States are Different

In the first half of the conversation, Frank Fukuyama interviews Dan Wang on his book Breakneck, and how the engineering state led to the disaster of the “one child” policy; in the second part, Dan queries Frank on his view of the Chinese Communist Party, his meeting with anti-corruption chief Wang Qishan, and other topics.

