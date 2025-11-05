Persuasion

Why China and the United States are Different
Why China and the United States are Different

Francis Fukuyama interviews—and is interviewed by—Dan Wang.
Francis Fukuyama
Nov 05, 2025

In the first half of the conversation, Frank Fukuyama interviews Dan Wang on his book Breakneck, and how the engineering state led to the disaster of the “one child” policy; in the second part, Dan queries Frank on his view of the Chinese Communist Party, his meeting with anti-corruption chief Wang Qishan, and other topics.

All episodes of the Frankly Fukuyama podcast are available here.

Podcast production by Ringo Harrison.

