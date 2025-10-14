The Case Against the Unitary Executive

Under the doctrine of the “unitary executive,” Donald Trump has fired numerous federal officials that had statutory job protections. Congress has seen fit to limit the president’s removal power for the past 150 years in order to protect expertise and de-politicize parts of the federal government, like the Federal Reserve Board. For government to operate effectively, there needs to be a separation of powers not just between the branches of government, but within the executive branch itself, and the Supreme Court should not hand Trump this power.

