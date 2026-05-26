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Alex's avatar
Alex
6hEdited

Lack of sourcing and elaboration is actually pretty important! It wasn't the reports job to randomly make some guesses about the issue; its job was to look at evidence and pull it into a conclusion.

TL;DR: It sucked, they could have hired me to write a Tweet and got more info

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David Link's avatar
David Link
4h

"Ex P.F.C. Wintergreen!" I was a little iffy about reading the article at first, but Sam Kahn has been pretty on-point for me, so I gave it a shot, and while I appreciate the take, I was lukewarm.

But then Ex P.F.C. Wintergreen showed up, and I laughed out loud. (I very seldom laugh out loud at politics and political writing) A perfect analogy, a perfect and welcome call back. Made my day!

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