Persuasion

Persuasion

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Bruce Brittain's avatar
Bruce Brittain
3d

Come on, Francis, we all know that DJT, using his studied intellect, military/history/strategy knowledge, insights into human nature, superior intuition and empathy for the downtrodden is playing 5 dimensional chess with his fellow strongmen around the globe. What could wrong?

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Longestaffe's avatar
Longestaffe
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We need to remind ourselves every once in a while how far down the dark, dank well of Donald Trump's mind we are. When he first ran for president, everything about his life warned of undisciplined behavior and ignorance cloaked in phony self-confidence ("I trust my gut"). It warned of a stunted character that never dared emerge from the nursery. But to get those warnings, you had to be paying attention to all the available evidence. Too many people paid attention only to The Apprentice.

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