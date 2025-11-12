The ever-expanding team.

Our Story

Yascha founded Persuasion five years ago, in the divisive summer of 2020. The magazine’s mission was to revive the tradition of philosophical liberalism at a time when polarization and groupthink was taking hold of the country.

The same year, Frank founded American Purpose. Its mission was to track the rise of authoritarian forces around the world, and to offer a vision for how liberalism should be updated for the conditions of the 21st century.

Since we joined forces last year, our community has grown to over 110,000 subscribers in almost every country in the world. We’re so grateful to each and every one of you.

But we’re going to be honest—we can’t do this alone.

Over the last five years, America has gone from bad to worse. The second Trump administration is daily attacking the rule of law and the separation of powers. The MAGA Movement’s hold over the Republican Party is total. Extremist ideas have gone mainstream. A trollish style has conquered our political culture.

Do you share our commitment to liberal principles such as pluralism, free speech and the rule of law? Please help us pay the bills by joining our growing community of paid subscribers—and get an exclusive 15% discount!

Get 15% off for 1 year

Meanwhile, some heterodox voices who rightly criticized the cultural excesses of progressives are now giving Trump a free pass. Their supposed commitment to values we deeply cherish, like free speech, have turned out to be a smokescreen to conceal their willingness to forgive illiberalism on the right if they think it will defeat illiberalism on the left.

It’s a zero-sum mindset that we at Persuasion and American Purpose will always reject.

At the same time, the Democrats have no plan. The mainstream left is spent and demoralized. Progressive activists continue to circle the wagons around failed woke dogmas. Even those who fight for key liberal values like the rule of law and the separation of powers sound more like a throwback to yesterday than like leaders of tomorrow.

This is why we aim high here. Our ambition is not just to chronicle what is happening in America, or to write one more angry rant about the stupid thing that happened yesterday. It is to renew and champion the principles that can get us out of this dangerous and depressing period of American history: a new kind of philosophical liberalism that can serve as the foundation for a better politics and a better country.

To accomplish this goal, we’ve been putting out more content than ever:

Why Us

It may seem naive to trust in the power of ideas to get us through this moment. But we firmly believe that ideas can shape the culture for the better.

Which ideas? Liberalism, not authoritarianism. Pluralism, not groupthink. Free speech, not censorship. Good humor, not rage and trolling.

But here’s the truth. Our work depends on the financial support of paying subscribers. Unlike many outlets, we don’t often ask for money. Yet we’re counting on you to help us pay the bills—and our brilliant staff.

Our ask is simple: If you still believe that ideas can improve the world, please support us.

If you are a free subscriber, please consider upgrading your subscription. We are offering a one-time discount of 15% if you upgrade before the end of the month.

Get 15% off for 1 year

If you know someone who would enjoy our content, please consider giving a gift subscription. Perhaps it’s a relative who feels politically homeless. Perhaps it’s a son or daughter who could use a dose of sanity as they navigate a fractious college campus.

Give a gift subscription

Alternatively, if you’d like to support us on a one-off basis, please consider making a donation.

Make a donation

And if you are in a position to give us a significant gift, or if you are a program officer at a foundation that might want to support our work (remember, we are a registered nonprofit!), please email Bea Frum at bfrum@persuasion.community

To incentivize you to upgrade, we’re expanding the perks on offer. That’s why our social events are predominantly advertised to paying subscribers. Building on the success of the Persuasion London Chapter, we’re launching social groups in New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and elsewhere.

We hope to see you there!

Join Our Team!

Finally, Persuasion is looking for a Director of Operations—a leader who is committed to liberal values and has the skills and experience to steer the organisation forward.

Over the last five years, we’ve grown into a leading liberal nonprofit with over 110,000 subscribers, a family of podcasts, and articles by top writers and thinkers dedicated to the promotion of liberal values. The Director of Operations will build on this work, strengthening our strategic vision whilst managing the day-to-day activities that keep Persuasion and American Purpose on track.

Sound interesting? Click here to find out more.

Thank you for putting your trust in us during these turbulent times. We can’t wait to see what the next five years bring.

Yascha & Frank

Follow Persuasion on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube to keep up with our latest articles, podcasts, and events, as well as updates from excellent writers across our network.

And, to receive pieces like this in your inbox and support our work, subscribe below: