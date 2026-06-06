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Jonathan Fowler's avatar
Jonathan Fowler
2hEdited

Strongmen almost never abolish the courts, because they need to keep up the illusion that this is all normal, all legal, nothing to see here. And it works for the low-information (ahem, MAGA, Fox-News-viewing) voter. But of course six of the nine justices are pawns for either the Heritage Foundation or the Federalist Society - either flat out endorsed, bribed, obviously devoted to the cause, or all three.

So claiming impartiality (by the right) is just another shiny object that obscures the obvious ideological fealty of their SCOTUS henchmen. The right hasn't played by the rules for years, and it's up to the Dems to stack the absolute shit out of the courts. It sucks to need to stoop this low, but there's no time squabble when faced with authoritarianism / fascism.

Of course Trump doesn't even understand the more academic version of the grift, as he's just a schoolyard dunce. For him it's just "disloyalty to me means they're stupid losers." So, dear Dems, it's no time for politesse: stack the courts, let the fascists and deplorables whine, and get down to the adult business of cleaning up the goddamn mess they've made. If an academic occasionally gets your back, great. That's nice. We don't care, we're sick of your bullshit, and your day has passed. Good riddance.

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John W Dickerson's avatar
John W Dickerson
28m

The article is right to note that an independent judiciary is an essential safeguard against authoritarianism, but it overlooks a second structural necessity: a Senate that represents the States. For more than a century, both of these constitutional guardrails have been eroding, and with them the public’s respect for Washington. When neither the Senate nor the courts function as intended, the federal government inevitably panders to the passions of the people — a drift toward mobocracy that the Framers feared above all.

As Congress abandoned its responsibility to confront the country’s core problems, the Judiciary was pulled into the political vacuum. The process reached its tawdriest moment in the Bork hearings, when Ted Kennedy and Joe Biden made judicial politics explicit and theatrical. Once the courts were openly politicized, the consequences were inevitable: every major question became a partisan struggle over who would control the bench.

Fortunately, the current Court has begun restoring constitutional balance by returning certain issues to the states. It has narrowed the Commerce Clause, limited deference to federal agencies, expanded state autonomy in litigation, and reduced the reach of federal regulation. Dobbs (2022) and Loper Bright (2024) stand out as the clearest examples of this effort to reestablish federalism. Even some of President Trump’s executive orders have exposed how urgently the courts must continue to rein in federal power, particularly in the executive branch.

Our democracy will be healthier — and more stable — if an independent judiciary accelerates this work of restoring the constitutional architecture the country was meant to rely on.

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