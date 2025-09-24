Persuasion

Persuasion

Persuasion
Frankly Fukuyama
Our Coming Plutocracy
2
0:00
-8:16

Our Coming Plutocracy

A new episode of the Frankly Fukuyama podcast!
Francis Fukuyama's avatar
Francis Fukuyama
Sep 24, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

In this episode, Francis Fukuyama explores why the Tesla board’s offer of a trillion dollar incentive to Elon Musk and the consolidation of a gigantic media empire by Larry Ellison and his son David are the latest examples of the dangerous levels of concentrated wealth and power in today’s America.

You can watch the episode below. All episodes of the Frankly Fukuyama podcast are available here.

Podcast production by Ringo Harrison.

Connect with us!

X: @FukuyamaFrancis & @JoinPersuasion

YouTube: Frankly Fukuyama & Persuasion

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture