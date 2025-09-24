Our Coming Plutocracy

In this episode, Francis Fukuyama explores why the Tesla board’s offer of a trillion dollar incentive to Elon Musk and the consolidation of a gigantic media empire by Larry Ellison and his son David are the latest examples of the dangerous levels of concentrated wealth and power in today’s America.

You can watch the episode below. All episodes of the Frankly Fukuyama podcast are available here.

Podcast production by Ringo Harrison.

