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Deeper Voyaging's avatar
Deeper Voyaging
1h

Trump Administration efforts to govern by “unitary executive theory” indeed actively challenge and explore the boundaries of constitutionality and law, and are frequently checked by the courts, when they’ve gone too far. And when checked, the Administration has generally complied. This begs a discussion of whether this Unconstitutional or merely exploiting the loopholes? Consider that this Administration is merely exploiting to the maximum extent possible specific authorities granted to the executive branch in the past, such as the IEEPA you cited, a prime example. These authorities were granted with the presumption of Congressional oversight and approvals - that a lickspittle GOP, in thrall to Trump’s base in their primaries, refrains from. You are correct to point to similar if far less egregious behavior in the case of Democratic Administrations in the past, and the very real danger in future, especially if authoritarian-minded factions such as the democratic socialists enter positions of real power. Imagine a democratic socialist version of Russ Vought at the top of OMB, for a moment, that wouldn’t hesitate to deploy the Trump unitary executive playbook in service of the utopian socialist vision (as Vought has in service to his christian nationalism). As you contemplate “ways that authority can be structured,” one may be simple and straightforward: repeal the raft of Cold War-era laws that granted the executive branch these unilateral powers, usually under the guise of “emergency” temporary powers. These date to a time of broad national consensus amid Cold War tension and angst - and the Congresses that passed them couldn’t imagine the GOP-led Congress we have today that actually declined to check a President. Repealing them would be a “forcing function” for Congress to actually do their jobs again, on tariffs, on war powers, and other issues; and put them on the record in their districts, for voters to evaluate - and replace, if necessary. For those clamoring for “systemic” change - this could be just the shock needed.

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sumsare's avatar
sumsare
1h

Your conclusion seems to identify an institutional ratchet: the next president will inherit both enlarged powers and powerful incentives to retain them. If restoring restraint requires a “supreme act of will", does that suggest that the historically evolved restraints on executive power have already ceased to be self-enforcing?

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