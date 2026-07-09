America just turned 250… and Persuasion just turned six!

Yascha founded Persuasion in the divisive summer of 2020. Our mission was to revive the tradition of philosophical liberalism at a time when polarization and groupthink were taking hold of the country.

That same year, Frank launched American Purpose. Its founding mission was to track the rise of authoritarianism around the world and to offer a vision of liberalism reimagined for the 21st century.

Driven by a shared sense of purpose, the two joined forces in 2024. Since then, our community has grown to 130,000 subscribers representing 174 countries around the world. We’re grateful every day for the trust you’ve placed in us.

By now, you know what we stand for. Liberalism, not authoritarianism. Pluralism, not conformity. Free speech, not censorship. We disagree and debate but don’t troll. We write about the liberal values that animated the Founding Fathers 250 years ago precisely because they light the only path out of the mess we find ourselves in today. We also cover AI, elections, campus dynamics, and so much more, because these are the fights that matter.

And we do it all with good humor and a sense of moral purpose.

The last year has been a big one for Persuasion. We significantly expanded our output—new articles, episodes, and events now reach you six days a week. We formally welcomed a new group of Contributing Writers to the team, including Steven Pinker, Cathy Young, Joseph Heath, John McWhorter, and many more. They’ve been frequent guests in our pages, and their writing epitomizes our commitment to rigorous yet lively content that challenges our thinking and expands our understanding. They help us keep a disciplined eye on what’s truly important, not just trendy narratives and flash-in-the-pan clickbait. You’ll find some of our all-time favorite pieces from these writers below.

We’ve also relaunched our events lineup and programming—including Ask the Author, Book Club, and Intellectual Bootcamp—to offer you more opportunities to talk to our writers, engage with the Persuasion team, and connect with one another.

In celebration of Persuasion’s 6th birthday, we want to thank you for your support. Persuasion is growing and thriving because you read our pages, listen to our podcasts, and participate in our events.

But here’s the truth: this work is only possible because some of you pay for it. Of our 130,000 subscribers, a small fraction of paying supporters funds what you receive here—the essays, podcasts, and events we produce. If Persuasion has challenged your thinking, given you a political home, or simply helped keep you sane these past six years, this is the year to join.

If you’re a free subscriber, upgrade this month and we’ll knock 15% off your first year. Our birthday offer ends July 31. As a paid subscriber, you’ll get full access to our archives and exclusive programming like the Intellectual Bootcamp. But more than that, you’ll be one of the people who keeps this work going.

Get 15% off for 1 year

Do you know someone who feels politically homeless, or a student who could use a dose of sanity on a fractious college campus? Give them a year of Persuasion.

Give a gift subscription

Persuasion is a registered nonprofit, so if you’d rather support us with a one-time, tax-deductible donation, every gift helps.

Make a donation

And if you’re able to make a significant gift—or you’re a program officer at a foundation weighing where to invest—please email Laura Berlind directly at laura.berlind@persuasion.community.

Help us make sure the values that built America’s first 250 years are still standing for the next 250.

With thanks, as ever.

– Yascha and Frank

P.S. The 15% birthday discount ends July 31—upgrade here and join the readers who make Persuasion possible.

The best of the contributing writers:

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